Vickie Landin Darveau, 68, died September 23, 2019. She was born on September 15, 1951 in Denver to Hugh V. and Eleanore Darveau. She grew up in Denver, graduating from Bear Creek High School and the University of Colorado at Boulder. She married Lloyd A. Landin in 1975. They had four children and divorced in 1996. Vickie operated a licensed daycare at her home in Boulder for many years. She loved, nurtured and influenced countless babies and children over her lifetime. After she retired from daycare, she worked as a receptionist at a dental office in Boulder. She was preceded in death by her mother. She is survived by her father, Hugh; sister LaNae (Nick) Hardy; brother Geoffrey Darveau; four children: Andrea (Alex) Sammells; Tamara (Ryan) Delgado; Kevin (Rebecca) Landin; and Veronica Landin and seven grandchildren. Services Saturday, Oct. 19, 10 am at Mountain View Methodist Church, 355 Ponca Place Boulder, CO. Please see the full obituary at www.NewcomerDenver.com
Published in The Daily Camera on Oct. 15, 2019