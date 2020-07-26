Victoria DeHaan

Victoria (Vici), age 85, passed away after battling Dementia for several years. Vici was born in Boulder, Colorado, grew up in Denver, and was the oldest of four children. She graduated from South High School, and attended CU, earning her Bachelor's degree in English Literature and Elementary Education, and also a Master's Degree in Education there. She said her happiest childhood memory was when her dad returned from the war in WWII. She met Richard Gebhardt as a Freshman at CU. They were married 15 years, and had three children in Boulder, Kathy, Lisa, and Mark. Vici was an elementary school teacher in the Boulder Valley School District, and taught all grades except kindergarten during her 30-year career. She was the President of the Boulder Valley Education Association for six years, and was also President of the Boulder Valley Retirees Association. One of her legacies is the Mile Marathon at Columbine Elementary, which is still run every year. A memory she shared frequently from her students is, "all we do in the 4th grade is walk, walk, walk." She retired in 1990, and after 30 years of retirement, couldn't believe how fast the time flew. In the early 1970's, Vici met Warren DeHaan in the Flatirons Ski Club. They became ski buddies, and grew into best friends and partners, marrying on New Year's Day at 12:01am in 1976. She welcomed Warren's two children, Dyce DeHaan and Denise DeHaan Martinson into her life. Vici overcame a fear of small airplanes, and joined Warren in his passion of flying. She made the brave move of becoming a licensed pilot, which she always said it was the hardest and proudest thing she had ever done. Her favorite flight was over Denali, where she said the sky was "CAVU - Clear and Visibility Unlimited." Vici began running in her 40's, and her first long distance race was the Denver Marathon. She was hooked, and ran at least 40 more, 80 half-marathons, Pikes Peak 20 times, and over 1,000 races overall. She placed in her age group numerous times. Her last race was at the age of 80. She loved running races with Kathy, Lisa, and Mark. She was often joined by her grandchildren, and boasted about having three generations on the course with her. Vici was an avid hiker, and hiked many 14'ers. She and Warren also enjoyed their condo in Silverthorne, where they skied, hiked, biked, and relaxed in the fresh mountain air. Vici also had a passion for music. She loved to sing and had a beautiful soprano voice. She sang in as many as four choirs at one time. She loved the Bach Festival, Beethoven's Ninth Symphony, and the Messiah Sing Along. She loved playing in the Handbell Choir with the First United Methodist Church, and playing the piano. Vici was an author, having written 13 books, including Hiking Trails of Boulder Mountain Area, Pilot's Guide to National Parks and Monuments, and Runner's Guide to Boulder County. She wrote articles for several publications, which were often about her passion for running. Vici leaves behind her beloved Warren DeHaan with whom she spent 47 wonderful years, her children Kathy Gebhardt, Lisa Gebhardt Hoy, and Mark Gebhardt. Vici had 15 grandchildren and two great-granddaughters. She has two living siblings, a sister, Anita Eckland, and brother Mike Parmakian. She was preceded in death by her sister, Julia Inwood, her parents John and Adele Parmakian, and her first husband, Richard Gebhardt. Vici's motto was "keep music in your life and stay active." Warren remembers her always saying to him, "why are you sitting here reading when you should be getting some exercise and enjoying the great outdoors?" Due to the current pandemic, a celebration of Vici's life will be held at a later date. Donations can be made to the Vici DeHaan Memorial Fund, to provide support for choral activities at the College of Music at the University of Colorado Boulder in memory of Vici. Please use this link if you wish to make a donation: https://giving.cu.edu/ fund/vici-dehaan-memorial-fund Please also see the Darrell Howe Mortuary's website at www.darrellhowemortuary.com to leave condolences for the family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store