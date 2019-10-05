|
Viola Haertling passed away on October 3, 2019, in Boulder, Colorado. She was born on January 27, 1932, in Edwardsville, Illinois to Paul and Nell Brase. On September 1, 1954, she married Boulder architect Charles Haertling. In 1954, she received her BA of music from the University of Colorado, and at the age of fifty-eight, she earned an MA in Accompaniment and Pedagogy, also from the University of Colorado. She was at the center of Boulder's classical music scene, and enjoyed art history, architecture and people from all walks of life. She taught piano students for 70 years. Vi is survived by two sons, Joel and John (Frances Haertling), and two daughters, Linda (Mark Meyer) and Laura (Cody Andresen). Her grandchildren include Duncan and Charley Honeycutt, Charlotte and Zane Haertling, and the late Trevor Haertling. A memorial service will be held on Monday, October 7th at Grace Lutheran Church (1001 13th St, Boulder, CO 80302) at 11 a.m. Donations may be made to the University of Colorado Charles and Viola Haertling Scholarship Fund: https://giving.cu.edu /fund/Charles-Haertling -scholarship-fund
Published in The Daily Camera on Oct. 5, 2019