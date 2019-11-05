|
Whether sitting in her chair reading the vast volumes of books she so cherished, teaching her grandchildren the ways of the world, rooted in determination and hard work, or making crocheted garments for everyone she came in contact with, her love and humor never failed to show up right on time even into the final hours of her time here on Earth. We will all miss you dearly, Grammy. Viola "Vickie" B. Kilton was born on June 2, 1927, in Casper, Wyoming, and passed peacefully on the early morning of October 30, 2019, at the age of 92 years young in Glenwood Springs, Colorado. She is survived by her daughters, Susie Sparre, Sally Kilton, and Antoinette Kilton, 6 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, as well as a vast extended family, spreading across nearly the entire United States. Vickie spent the past 12 years in Glenwood Springs, living with her daughter, Sally, and son-in-law, Tom, where she made a wonderful name for herself, yet again, spreading her everlasting love into the hearts of so many. Vickie's funeral service will be held on November 9, 2019, at the Farnum Holt Funeral Home at 2 pm - in Glenwood Springs, CO. Grammy loved flowers, so if you would like to send them to Farnum Hot Funeral Home, in Glenwood Springs, we're sure Grammy would appreciate it. May she be at peace on the mountain tops of the Colorado Rockies at sunrise.
Published in The Daily Camera on Nov. 5, 2019