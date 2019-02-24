|
Viola I. Talmadge Mestas, age 86, of Lafayette, passed away peacefully at home on February 17, 2019, to be reunited in Heaven with her beloved husband Joseph (JD) Mestas her parents Bonafacio and Emiliana Talmadge, her sisters Rita (Oris) Gonzales and Rose Marie (Gene) Montoya, along with many brother and sister in-laws. Viola was born on August 19, 1932 in Pryor, Colorado to Bonafacio and Emiliana Talmadge. On December 18, 1948, Viola and Joseph were married in Pueblo, Colorado. They were Married 66 years and together had four children, Polly, Edward, Connie, and Dorothy. They moved from Pueblo to Lafayette in 1961. Viola embraced the role of homemaker, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great grandmother. She enjoyed watching the Broncos painting, coloring and enjoyed doing crafts. She is survived by a sister Patsy (Gus) Agustin her loving children Polly (Joe) Salazar, Edward (Laura) Mestas, Connie (Jerome) Blazon and Dorothy (Charles) Esquibel; 11 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren and 5 great great- grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. She will be missed by all. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, February 25, at 10:00 A.M. at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Lafayette. A rosary will precede the mass at 9:30 A.M. Burial will follow in the Lafayette Cemetery. The family wants to thank Exempla Good Samaritan Hospital and Tru Hospice for the love and care they showed our mother.
Published in The Daily Camera on Feb. 24, 2019