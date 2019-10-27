|
|
Violet passed away peacefully at the incredible age of 97 surrounded by family. Violet and her beloved late husband Hobart Wagener moved to Boulder shortly after WWII to raise their three children: Diane, Jeff, and Shaw. When caring for her family allowed, she worked in library science positions at Boulder Valley Schools, the University of Colorado, and the Boulder Public Library. Lifelong learning was extremely important to Violet and she continued her education at the University of Colorado with her masters in library media and was one credit short of a PhD. In retirement, they moved to Coronado, CA in 1984 and were active community members with Violet cherishing her time volunteering as a docent at the Mingei International Museum of Folk Art and in the Coronado Public Library. Violet was filled with deep love and pride in the family that she was privileged to be with for so many years including her children, 6 grandchildren, and 5 great-grandchildren who she found endless joy in. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Mingei International Museum in San Diego.
Published in The Daily Camera on Oct. 27, 2019