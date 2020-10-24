Violet Mills passed away in her sleep on October 18th, after a long and full life. She was born on February 17, 1925 in New York City to Jane and Louis Hilgeman. Her mother was a seamstress and her father had a sewing machine business in New York. She grew up in Bloomfield, New Jersey. She was born on a Tuesday and she was indeed full of grace, which was reflected in the easy way she started conversations with strangers and made friends. As a child, she would often visit the Jersey Shore and Montauk on Long Island with her family. She proudly like to say she was a real swimmer because she learned to swim in the Atlantic ocean. She was a swimmer her whole life. Even into her 80's she would do laps in the pool. She married Alfred Mills in Newark NJ, in 1947 and moved to west Denver and then to Aurora. With Alfred, she raised two children, Susan and Gary. Alfred was a mechanic for Continental Airlines. Violet loved to cook and was great at it, frequently hosting dinner parties. She made great roasts, cakes and especially pies. The chocolate and pumpkin meringue pies were outstanding, and made for a memorable end to holiday meals. She made a spiced iced tea that was a perfect summer time drink. Violet worked for H&R Block as a tax preparer for 15 years. She enjoyed the challenge and liked to help people. She liked watching sports and was a big Colorado Rockies fan. Violet and Alfred loved to travel, and traveled with their family to many places in Colorado and the U.S. In retirement, they traveled all over the world. After the death of her husband in 1999, Violet moved to Heather Gardens in Aurora where she lived until 2014. She was an Aurora Interchurch Task Force volunteer for 10 years. In the past few years, after having a stroke, she would often say she just wanted to go home. She meant she wanted to go home to God. And now she has. We are left with the memories, many photos and her recipes. The family would like to acknowledge the loving care provided by the staff at Brookdale Boulder Creek and Sunrise Hospice. Violet is survived by her children, Gary Mills and Susan Ward, her grandchildren, Tami Ward, Oliver Mills and Sofia Avalon Mills and her great grandchild, Alexis Biasotti. Services will be Monday, October 26th at 11:00 AM at Olinger Crown Hill Cemetery at 7777 West 29th Ave Wheat Ridge, CO. Services will be live streamed on Olinger Crown Hill Facebook page. Memories and expressions of sympathy can left at: www.dignitymemorial.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store