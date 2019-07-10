|
|
Dr. Virgil Jefferson Rose of Louisville, CO died of natural causes July 5, 2019 surrounded by love and with his wife Connie Rose by his side. Virgil was born December 10, 1927 in Vincennes, IN the youngest of 8 children of Henry and Rosie K. Rose. Virgil graduated Lincoln HS in 1946, the first in his family to do so. After leaving high school Virgil attended college and medical school in Kirksville, MO. He was a proceptor of Anatomy at Kirksville College of Osteopathic Medicine (KCOM) where he graduated in 1953. After completing an Internship in Portland, ME he was accepted into Dr. J.O. Watson's renowned Surgical Residency in Columbus, OH. Dr. Watson tapped Virgil for the position of Chief Resident during his first year of surgical residency. In 1958 he moved to Orrville, OH with his wife, Peggy (Staley) Rose. They had three children, Mike, Jamie and Rebecca. Dr. Rose was the Chief of Surgery and Staff at the Osteopathic Hospital in Orrville, OH where he practiced for 25 years. He would take his surgical practice to Denver, CO and Las Vegas, NV in over 50 years of caring for others. Doctors and nurses who assisted Dr. Rose in the operating room would always tell stories of how carefully, brilliantly and quickly Virgil would perform his operations as the "Master Surgeon". Virgil loved his patients and was humbled to be able to help so many. Virgil will be remembered for his selfless care of others, quick sense of humor, intelligence and gentle nature. He will be deeply missed by his wife, Connie; his three children Michael (Angela) Rose of Wooster, OH, Jamie (Jon) Glaefke of Boulder, CO and Rebecca (Jim Hranko) Rose of Boulder, CO, Grandchildren Angela, Justin, Jamon, Kate, Great Grandchildren Cash and Scarlett. Many brother and sister in laws, nieces and nephews who were a gift to him, and he loved deeply. Graveside services will be held July 12th, 10 am at Louisville Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Virgil's memory to KCOM general scholarship fund A.T. Still University, "To find health should be the object of the doctor. Anyone can find disease." A.T. Still
Published in The Daily Camera on July 10, 2019