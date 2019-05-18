|
Virginia Rhea Norton died April 7, 2019 at 96 years of age at Boulder Manor. She was born in Minneola, KS to Finis Henry & Mary May Schul Wyatt, January 10, 1923. Virginia was the 5th of 7 children. She attended school in Minneola from 1st grade through high school, & was a very good student, graduating from Minneola High School as Valedictorian of her class. After graduation from high school, Virginia attended Dodge City Junior College, where she met & married her husband of 63 years, Orin H. Norton, Jr. They married Nov. 21, 1942. One year later, their son, Michael Kent was born & a couple of years later, their daughter, Judith DeeAnn joined the family. The family lived in many different locations: Wichita, KS, Littleton, CO, Mountain Home ID, Boulder, CO, Huntsville, AL, Fountain Valley, CA, Fullerton, CA, San Diego, CA, Louisville, CO, & Tucson, AZ. She moved back to Boulder County in 2013, to be near her daughter, living at The Affinity in Lafayette until Dec. 2018. Virginia worked from the time her children were young until she retired at age 65. She worked for Boeing Airplane Co. in Wichita for 10 years, & later worked for them again in Huntsville. She worked for Martin Marietta in Littleton & finished her career with IBM, starting in Boulder, & then continuing with them when she & her husband moved to CA, where she worked for IBM in Los Angeles & San Diego. She retired after 23 years with the company. She received many awards & commendations from IBM over the years. When not working & caring for her family, Virginia enjoyed sewing, gardening, & playing the piano. She was a wonderful, loving & supportive mother to her 2 children, & will be missed immensely. Virginia was preceded in death by her parents, 3 brothers & 2 sisters, & her husband. She is survived by her sister, Marlene Wilkinson of Edmond OK. She is also survived by her children, Kent Norton (Rita) of Los Gatos, CA & Judy Forkner (Don) of Boulder. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Marcy Norton of Philadelphia, Danny Norton (Sharon) of Longmont, Kirsten Forkner Sanders of Gunnison, Heather Forkner Janelle (Jason) of Boulder, & Nathan Forkner (Suzy) of Phoenix & her great grandchildren, Kymera & Raiden Janelle, Julia Norton & a step great granddaughter, Bailey Burke. There are also many nieces & nephews.
Published in The Daily Camera on May 18, 2019