Virginia Ellen Tignor, age 86, of Broomfield Colorado passed away at home early in the morning of June 19. She was surrounded by her entire immediate family the day before her passing. Ginny, as she was known, was born on August 17, 1932 in Kansas City, Missouri to John and Mildred Mathes. She graduated from Ruskin High School in Kansas City. While living in Kansas City she met John Tignor and they were married on May 28, 1958. They moved to Jackson, Tennessee where Ginny gave birth to her first child, Tina. Shortly thereafter they returned to Kansas City where she gave birth to Teri and Tim. Ginny was an accomplished homemaker, and raised the children while also being active at her local church and enjoyed a close knit group of neighbors and relatives. In 1971 they moved to Colorado, a favorite vacation destination for Ginny and her family, whereshe gave birth to her fourth child, Toni. John was transferred to California in 1973, whereunfortunately he passed away. Ginny and the children returned to Colorado afterwards, where she resided until her passing. In 1978 she married Howard Johnson, with whom she enjoyed traveling, fishing, family and the mountains. Howard passed away in 2008. Ginny was always very active in church, bunko groups, sewing, quilting and various social groups. Later in her life she opened her own Curves franchise, became involved in senior health classes as an instructor, took up line dancing as well as delivered meals for Meals on Wheels. She was awarded a 9 Who Care Award for her dedication to the community. Those who knew her could count on a warm smile and genuine concern for their well being. In short, Ginny was loved by all. Ginny will be dearly remembered by her 4 children, Tina (Doug) Reeves, Teri (Brian) Stillmunkes, Tim Tignor and Toni Mufford. She has 6 grandchildren who cherished their time with her, always feeling that they were the most important person in the world to Ginny. Jonathon Coleman, Madeline Reeves, Amelia Reeves, Eislynn Tignor, Eliza Tignor and Ellis Mufford will miss "Grandma" immensely. She is also survived by her sister Lucille Clemmer of Grand Junction and a multitude of other family in Colorado and elsewhere. There will be a private family service for Ginny, followed by dinner and a rousing game of Flinch, one of Ginny's favorite card games. A tea celebrating her life will be held on August 17 with details to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Colorado Talking Book Library or Broomfield Meals on Wheels.
Published in The Daily Camera on June 23, 2019