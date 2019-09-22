|
|
Virginia Ruth Yarberry, 68, died September 11, 2019 at her home surrounded by friends and family. A memorial service will be held Saturday, October 12, at 11 AM, at Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church, 7077 Harvest Rd. (Lookout Rd. at North 71st St.), Boulder. Virginia was born to Leora Henderson on February 22, 1951 in Oakley, KS and lovingly adopted by Kenneth and Betty Everett of Kansas City, Kansas. She graduated from CU with an elementary education degree and substitute taught in the Boulder and St. Vrain Valley school districts. She married John Yarberry on May 20, 1972. They raised a son and a daughter, Matthew and Caroline. Virginia taught Sunday school and was a member of the "Spirit Seekers" music ministry group at Shepherd for many years. Virginia was a lifelong learner. She enjoyed cooking, reading, history, gardening, and antiques. Her friends and family paid this tribute to her, "Virginia was beautiful in every respect, and if you were fortunate to be her friend, it was for a lifetime." She is survived by her husband; 2 children; brother, Robert Lee Everett; and granddaughter, Everett Pearl Michalak. Visit www.ahlbergfuneralchapel.com to share condolences.
Published in The Daily Camera on Sept. 22, 2019