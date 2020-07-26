1/1
Wallace Dale Lovett
1943 - 2020
Wallace Dale Lovett, who gave so much comfort to many in his pastoral roles, passed away on June 27, 2020 at his home in Loveland, Colorado. Born to Wallace Washington Lovett and Pernie Agnes Cockrell Lovett, in Birmingham, Alabama, Dale grew up in Decatur, Alabama,Following graduation from Decatur High School, Dale enrolled in Birmingham Southern College. Soon after, he furthered his education receiving his Master of Divinity from Candler School of Theology, Emory University, in Atlanta, Georgia.Dale then made his way to the Boulder area where he served his first congregation at Hygiene United Methodist Church. When he left the Hygiene pulpit, Dale turned his attention to receiving his Clinical Pastoral Education (CPE) training and certification at Colorado Mental Health Institute at Fort Logan. This led him to Boulder Community Health as a chaplain for many years. Dale was one of the founding members of Hospice of Boulder now TRU Community Care Hospice. After a practice of psychotherapy, Dale returned to serving United Methodist churches in Brighton and Cedaredge, Colorado and Pine Bluffs, Wyoming. His wife, Meribeth Wallio Smith who he married November 3, 2001, commented they found it comical that Decatur was a birthplace they had in common. Hers was in Illinois; his - Alabama. Her affiliation with BCH's Cancer Care Center and his with Comprehensive Psychological Associates brought them together through a mutual friend. Whether called pastor or reverend, Dale enjoyed serving others. He found great enjoyment in hiking in Rocky Mountain National Park along with collecting and reading books. His interests tipped toward science fiction although he read a little bit of just about everything. Until his last days, he kept a curiosity and desire to learn about the interests of others. Dale always took notes on something someone said with the intention of reading about the topic. In addition to his wife Meribeth of Loveland, Dale is survived by his daughters Kim Lovett of Denver, Erica Lovett-Fournier (Joe) of Grand Junction, CO, along with sons Kristoffer Lovett (Vita) of Taipei, Taiwan and David Smith (Lindsay) of Erie, CO. His other surviving family members include his sister Kathy Lovett Gibbs of Memphis, TN, five grandchildren and one great-grandson. He was preceded in death by his parents, a sister, Gail Lovett Morgan, and grandson, Nicholas Britton Renz. Details for a celebration of Dale's life are pending. Those wishing to make a memorial contribution in Dale's name could do so to TRU Community Care Hospice (2594 Trailridge Drive East, Lafayette, CO 80026) or their local hospice organization. For online messages to the family visit www.murphyfuneraldirectors.com.

Published in The Daily Camera on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
July 20, 2020
As leader of FUMC MYF in early 1960's he (I knew him as Dale) and I enjoyed fellowship and discussion about a wide range of subjects. I lost track of him when I began college in summer 1965. As an acquaintance from the 60's; in recent years I have been trying to find out what happened to him, but to no avail. I'll be praying for his family and friends.
Gilbert F. Douglas, III
Acquaintance
July 20, 2020
e send our condolences to Dale's family. We both worked with him at BCH. Had him speak and provide direction for staff, perform the wedding vows for our sons, and be a friend. Our prayers are with the family.
Joe & Judy Van Cleave, Fort Collins


Joe & Judy Van Cleave
Coworker
July 19, 2020
My cousin, Fred Parker, and Dale and I grew up together in Central Methodist Church here in Decatur. I am so sorry to hear of his death.
Sallye Jo Powell
Classmate
July 18, 2020
I would like to extend my heartfelt condolences in behalf of the Lovett family. May the God of all comfort comfort you during this most difficult time.
Neighbor
