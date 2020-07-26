Wallace Dale Lovett, who gave so much comfort to many in his pastoral roles, passed away on June 27, 2020 at his home in Loveland, Colorado. Born to Wallace Washington Lovett and Pernie Agnes Cockrell Lovett, in Birmingham, Alabama, Dale grew up in Decatur, Alabama,Following graduation from Decatur High School, Dale enrolled in Birmingham Southern College. Soon after, he furthered his education receiving his Master of Divinity from Candler School of Theology, Emory University, in Atlanta, Georgia.Dale then made his way to the Boulder area where he served his first congregation at Hygiene United Methodist Church. When he left the Hygiene pulpit, Dale turned his attention to receiving his Clinical Pastoral Education (CPE) training and certification at Colorado Mental Health Institute at Fort Logan. This led him to Boulder Community Health as a chaplain for many years. Dale was one of the founding members of Hospice of Boulder now TRU Community Care Hospice. After a practice of psychotherapy, Dale returned to serving United Methodist churches in Brighton and Cedaredge, Colorado and Pine Bluffs, Wyoming. His wife, Meribeth Wallio Smith who he married November 3, 2001, commented they found it comical that Decatur was a birthplace they had in common. Hers was in Illinois; his - Alabama. Her affiliation with BCH's Cancer Care Center and his with Comprehensive Psychological Associates brought them together through a mutual friend. Whether called pastor or reverend, Dale enjoyed serving others. He found great enjoyment in hiking in Rocky Mountain National Park along with collecting and reading books. His interests tipped toward science fiction although he read a little bit of just about everything. Until his last days, he kept a curiosity and desire to learn about the interests of others. Dale always took notes on something someone said with the intention of reading about the topic. In addition to his wife Meribeth of Loveland, Dale is survived by his daughters Kim Lovett of Denver, Erica Lovett-Fournier (Joe) of Grand Junction, CO, along with sons Kristoffer Lovett (Vita) of Taipei, Taiwan and David Smith (Lindsay) of Erie, CO. His other surviving family members include his sister Kathy Lovett Gibbs of Memphis, TN, five grandchildren and one great-grandson. He was preceded in death by his parents, a sister, Gail Lovett Morgan, and grandson, Nicholas Britton Renz. Details for a celebration of Dale's life are pending. Those wishing to make a memorial contribution in Dale's name could do so to TRU Community Care Hospice (2594 Trailridge Drive East, Lafayette, CO 80026) or their local hospice organization. For online messages to the family visit www.murphyfuneraldirectors.com.

