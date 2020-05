We lost our dearest Walter on April 29th. He is survived by his mother, Barbara; father, Paul; sister, Reil; aunts, Annie and Ellen; uncle, Dave; and his Boo-thang, Olive the Pug. He graduated the University of Northern CO and was a SAL of the American Legion. Go to his Facebook page and Arryved.com to see the amazing person he was.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store