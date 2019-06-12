|
Wayne Jasper Fluent Jr., age 87, of Traverse City, Michigan, passed away on April 21, 2019. Wayne was born in Charles City, Iowa, on February 4, 1932 to parents Myrtle E. (nee Damro) and Wayne J. Fluent, Sr. He attended Charles City High School graduating in 1950. After high school, he earned a certificate in Radio, TC and Electronics. With that certificate in hand, he returned to Cedar Rapids Iowa and went to work for Collins Radio Company. There he met his future wife, Harriet Marie Woods and were married in Iowa City in June of 1954. Afterward, Wayne attended University of Iowa graduating with Bachelors of Sciences in Electrical Engineering. In succeeding years, Wayne and Harriet had many adventures related to Wayne's employment including traveling to Norway to install radios and antennas in fiords to be able to communicate with submarines using very low frequency radio waves and an assignment on Wake Island Pacific Missile Range installing large antennas. Later, they decided to settle down in St. Petersburg, Florida, and Wayne took a position with the Honeywell Corporation. After 17 years, Wayne and Harriet decided to move to Colorado and he went to work for Ball Aerospace in Boulder, retiring after 27 years. In his "spare" time, Wayne volunteered with the Boulder Heights Fire Protection District. He was with the department for nearly 20 years. His beloved wife Harriet passed away in 2013 after 59 years of marriage. Wayne later married Roxanne Hunt of Traverse City, Michigan. Wayne is survived by his loving wife, Roxanne; step-children, Steven Roy Hunt and Shelly Adaire Hunt; and Wayne and Harriet's adopted children, Holly Fluent of Longmont, CO and Jay Fluent from Denver, CO. Respects and memorials can be seen by visiting his tribute page at www. reynolds-jonkhoff.com. There will be a commemoration of Wayne's life on June 19, 2019 at a private residence in Boulder Heights. Contact Marian Clark at 303-443-2396 for details.
Published in The Daily Camera on June 12, 2019