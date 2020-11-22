Wes was born and raised in Roanoke, VA by a single mother who taught him that integrity, honesty and good character were among the most important things in life. Wes spent childhood summers on the family cotton farm in Georgia. He had a life-long passion for the outdoors. Having had polio as a child, he never took his health for granted and led an extremely active life. Wes served as an officer in the U.S. Navy in World War II. He earned his B.S and M.S. degrees in Geology from C.U. He helped start Rocky Mt Rescue in the early 1950s. He loved climbing the Flatirons. Wes worked as a geologist before starting a 30-year teaching career. CRMS and Fountain Valley were among a few of the schools where he taught science. Wes will be remembered for his courage, humor, intelligence and his love of the Mountain West. He was preceded in death by his wife of 50 years, VV, and is survived by his daughters-- Cindy Kahn (Robert) of Santa Fe, Sally O'Neill (Steve) of Bozeman, and Pam Porter (Fred) of Carbondale. Five grandchildren and one great grandson. A memorial service will be announced at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store