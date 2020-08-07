Charles was born February 24, 1935 in Parkersburg, West Virginia to Wilbur Charles Holland, Sr. and Ada Irene Morenead Holland. He spent most of his childhood in Wyoming where is father, a geologist working for Carter Oil, was mapping the terrain in search of oil. In 1952 his family relocated to Louisiana where Charles graduated from Natchitoches High School in 1953. In 1961 he earned a PhD in mathematics from Tulane University in New Orleans, Louisiana. The following year he was awarded a NATO fellowship to study at Eberhart Karls University in Tubingenin, Germany. Returning to the USA, he taught at the University of Chicago, the University of Wisconsin and Bowling Green State University of Ohio. Charles had many hobbies including tennis, racquetball, singing, playing the piano, building musical instruments, acting in community theater, stamp collecting and spending time with his family. Charles married his best friend, Claudia Octavia Brown from Natchitoches in 1955. They attended Tulane together. He is survived by her and their 4 children: Eric, Paul (Robin Smith), Dave (Theresa Nellis) and Claudia (Eric Behnke). His daughter Rebecca Wilder preceded him in death. He is also survived by 8 grandchildren: Kristen Holland (Jake McCoy), Alex James Holland, Tod Holland, William Behnke, Nikolas Holland, Alexander Holland, Ben Holland, Octavia Behnke and one great grandchild, Lillian Cade McCoy. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

