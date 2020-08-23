Willard "Bill" Cooperstock , of Boulder, Colorado, died, following a long illness, in the early afternoon of August 17, 2020. A native of St. Paul, Minnesota, Bill was born July 14, 1933, son of Rose and Pinkus A. Cooperstock and brother of Sandy. He attended Humboldt High School and the University of Minnesota. In 1954 Bill met the love of his life, Janet Brown of Minneapolis. The two were married on June 17, 1956 and raised four children: Andrew, Mark, Carrie, and Alan. After serving in the U. S. Army in England, Bill went to work at The Great West Life, beginning a lifelong career in the insurance industry, which took him and his family from Minneapolis throughout the Midwest to the East Coast and eventually to Michigan, where he retired from Royal Insurance. Bill was an active member of Life Office Management Association and American Management Society. He was also an energetic congregant of West Bloomfield's Temple Shir Shalom, where he was proud to be a founding member of Cantor Penny Steyer's choir. Bill and Janet opened their home for countless holiday meals full of friends, music, and laughter. Upon moving to Boulder in 2014, Bill joined Congregation Har Hashem, where he attended services regularly. Throughout his life, he enjoyed music, travel, photography, family, and meeting new people. Loving husband, father, Zayde/grandpa, and brother, Bill was predeceased by Janet, and he leaves behind Andrew Cooperstock (William Terwilliger); Mark Cooperstock (Kristin) and their children Jessica, Joshua, and Kayla; Carrie Radigan (Steve) and their children Danielle and Meghan (Corey Simpson); Alan Lesser; Sandy Johnson (Jerry); Marcella Halter and cousins from Minnesota; and special family friend Sue Tessler. Bill always maintained a positive outlook and encouraged others on his phone message to "have a sunny day!" He will be missed by many. Donations may be made to Shir Shalom Cantor's Discretionary Fund, Har Hashem, or Suncrest Hospice.

