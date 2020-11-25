Willem D. Schooleman, long-time IBM Electrical Engineer, and loving husband, father grandfather, and dog enthusiast, passed away in peace on October 30, 2020. He was born in Zeist, Netherlands on November 2, 1930. He served in the Dutch Army and received an Electrical Engineering Degree, before immigrating to the U.S. in 1955. In 1965, Willem joined the IBM plant in Burlington, VT as an electrical engineer. He went on to serve IBM plants in Granby, Quebec and Guadalajara, Mexico before joining the IBM plant in Boulder, CO in 1976. He retired from Boulder IBM in 1990. He enjoyed camping in Rocky Mt. Natl. Park and various US Natl. Parks. Cruising the Caribbean,Mexico and Alaska and planting his tulips. An intelligent man who spoke 5 languages English, Spanish ,Dutch, French and German. Willem is survived by his wife of 60 years, Silvia Schooleman, daughter Carolien Walker (Val Walker), son William Schooleman (Susan Schooleman) and grandchildren, Rachel and Daniel Egan, and William, Gretchen and Milo Schooleman.

