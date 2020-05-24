William Lord, 91, passed away March 28, 2020 at his home in Boulder, Colorado. Known as Bill to family and friends, he was born in Omaha Nebraska to Charles and Frances (Jensen) Lord on January 2, 1929. Bill was the older brother to deceased sibling, Charles Richard Lord of Annapolis, Maryland. Bill received his Bachelor of Science degree in Forestry from the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, in 1951. He married Lorraine Joyce Lueker on November 26, 1951 and they had three children, Karen, Melanie and Jeff. While raising his family he obtained his Ph.D. in Forest Economics from the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, in 1964. Bill had a long and distinguished career. He served as an Engineering Officer in the United States Marine Corps from 1951-1953 during the Korean Conflict. After his military service he worked as a Research Forester for the Forest Service. From 1959-1972 he worked for the University of Wisconsin as Professor of Agricultural Economics and Forestry, though he took a two-year hiatus in 1965 to work as a staff economist for the Army Corp of Engineers in Washington DC. His career diverged into many different paths after 1972, including research work in Mexico, Afghanistan and Boulder, Colorado. He served a five-year tenure at the University of Arizona as Director of the Water Resources Research Center from 1985-1990. However he never gave up his Colorado home, preferring to migrate there during the hot Arizona summers. Throughout his life, Bill was a consummate outdoorsman. He was an avid bicyclist, mountain climber, backpacker and camper. Indoors he was an accomplished chef, wine connoisseur and genealogist. Bill is survived by his three children, Karen Lord O'Connor (Bob) of Greeley, Melanie Lord (Gary Werner) of Madison, Wisconsin, Jeff Lord (Deborah Romero) of Boulder, granddaughter Amy Renshaw (Daniel) of Thornton, great-grandchildren, Lexi and Beau Renshaw, as well as nieces and nephews on both sides of the family. He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Frances Lord, brother Charles Richard Lord, wife Lorraine Lord, and grandson Kyle Stark.

