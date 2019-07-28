Home

William Cramer Obituary
William (Bill) Edward Cramer, 92, passed away peacefully Saturday July 13, 2019 in Boulder, CO. Bill's life celebration will be held at a later date. Bill was a wonderful, fun loving man with a great sense of humor. He was loved by many and had great friends throughout Boulder. Bill was preceded in death by his beloved wife Jane McDonald, his parents, brother Robert W. Cramer and sister Mary Jean Hay(Cramer). He is survived by several nieces and nephews, and in-laws Paul and Rosemary McDonald of Aurora, CO. In lieu of flowers see memorial contributions suggestions on cristmortuary.com, along with full obituary.
Published in The Daily Camera on July 28, 2019
