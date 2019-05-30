|
|
William Dean "Bill" Tieman passed away at his beloved home in Estes Park, Colorado, on the morning of Tuesday, May 14 at the age of 76. He was born in Bloomington, Indiana, on August 6, 1942 to Alice Kleindolfer Tieman and Robert Tieman. Bill is survived by his loving partner, Chris Labin, his two daughters Jenny Tieman and Natasha Tieman, his son Marcos Tieman, his sister Nancy Loporchio, brother Ed Schultz, his niece Mary Loporchio, nephew Frankie Loporchio, aunts Irene Freeman and Betty Kreml, "little boy" Skip, and numerous cousins and extended family. He attended John Marshall High School in Los Angeles and then Los Angeles City College, earning an associate degree in electronics and bachelor of engineering. His careers in telecomminications lead him to explore many countries including The Netherlands, Philippines, Czech Republic, Russia, Japan, Nigeria, India, Taiwan and England. Bill had a profound love for the outdoors. He introduced his kids to nature at a young age, backpacked often, and did volunteer work in RMNP working with the Road Hogs. A Buddhist celebration of life will be held on Monday, June 24 from 5-8 p.m. at the Shambhala Center, 1345 Spruce St., Boulder, Colorado. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Democratic Party or Rocky Mountain National Park. Please visit www.allnuttestespark.com to leave a message.
Published in The Daily Camera on May 30, 2019