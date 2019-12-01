|
|
Long time Boulder resident, Bill Fabing, died peacefully on Friday, November 15, 2019, a few days shy of his 102nd birthday. He was pleased with his longevity, as well as the rich experiences of his well-lived life. Bill was born in Oak Park, Illinois on November 20, 1917. He was the third of four boys born to Walter and Kathryn (Reagan) Fabing. A few months after his birth, the family moved to the south side of Chicago. He joined the Army Air Corp in 1942 as an Aviation Cadet, however due to Bill's hayfever, he did not become a pilot. He was offered Officer Candidate School but chose airplane mechanic school instead. He was commissioned a Master Sergeant. He was stationed in China, Burma, and India where they would sometimes fly over The Hump from India to China for a fresh egg breakfast. After the war, he was stationed in Germany. It was in Germany that he met his future wife, Janina Babuszczak. They were married in Augsburg, Germany on August 25, 1949. After Germany, Bill was transferred to Lowry Air Base in Denver. While at Lowry, in 1951, he became a member of the team that was instrumental in setting up the Air Force ROTC on the University of Colorado campus. Bill attended the University of Colorado on the G.I. Bill. In 1954, Bill left the Air Force to begin work at the newly opened National Bureau of Standards (now NIST) where he rose to the position of Chief of Security, retiring in 1980. After his retirement from NBS, he worked for several years at Syntex Chemical. Bill was athletic and a sports fan, most especially baseball. He was glad he lived to see the Chicago White Sox win the World Series in 2005. Bill was an avid reader, he could fix and build just about anything. He made an impression with everyone who had the privilege of knowing him. He was kind, compassionate, humble, intelligent, and generous and shared his sense of humor and witty, sharp mind until his passing. His main passions were his family and friends. There was much laughter and joy in the Fabing family. He was predeceased by his wife, Janina, his son, Bill, his parents and his three brothers, Chuck, Jack and Mike. He is survived by his daughter, Janina (Ron Gotlin) plus nieces, nephews and cousins too numerous to mention. Bill will be sorely missed by all who knew him, and whose lives he touched through his thoughtful and caring manner. He was truly one of the "Greatest Generation." No memorial services are planned nor are donations requested.
Published in The Daily Camera on Dec. 1, 2019