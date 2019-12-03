|
Longtime Coloradan William Walter Gilbert Jr. died 11/30/2019 in his home, surrounded by family. Bill was born September 22nd, 1942 to William and Grace Gilbert. He was the oldest of two children. He died from stubbornness, and complications incurred while living. He was educated in Detroit, Michigan and served in the United States Army. He went on to attend Western Michigan University and graduated with a degree in English in 1970. He met his first wife, Sandy Nicholson around this time and together they had three children: William, Peter, and Sarah. They were married for 10 years. He then divorced and moved to Colorado in 1979 where he would eventually meet his wife Sheila Cannon Gilbert. Together they had two children, Daniel and Michael Gilbert. He had a great many occupations, but was perhaps best known as a carpenter. He built many houses and buildings in the Boulder area, including the home he shared with his wife and two youngest sons in Nederland. Gifted with a profound memory and broad knowledge he was able to discuss literature, engineering, sports, relationships, medicine, and in particular; philosophy. If you weren't 15 minutes early you got left behind. He suffered no fools. He leaves behind the love of his life and greatest rival, Sheila Gilbert, without whom he wouldn't have lasted half as long as he did. He loved his children fiercely, and told them often, so that they could never doubt it. His unparalleled honesty compromised nearly every relationship he had, but those whose skin had grown thick could count on him for truthful advice and for reassurance when he thought they were on the correct path. Bill was predeceased by his grandson Casey Jones (1993). He is survived by his wife Sheila Cannon Gilbert of Longmont CO, and his children Bill Gilbert (Christine) of Ward CO, and their children Katrina, Jesse and Billy, Pete Evangelista of Boulder CO, his children Alex and Stan and their mom Deb Evangelista, Sarah (Joshua) Losota of Kalamazoo MI, and their children Steven, Josie and Donovan, Danny Gilbert (Tiffany) of Boulder CO and their children Logan and Zoey, and Mike (Jenna) Gilbert of Lafayette CO and their children Juniper and Arlo. Bill also leaves his brother Jon (Marty) Gilbert of Westchester, Illinois as well as many nieces and nephews. Memorial service 2:00 pm Friday, December 6, 2019 at Ahlberg Funeral Chapel. Cremation entrusted to Ahlberg Funeral Chapel and Crematory. Memorial contributions can be made to Halcyon Hospice. Share condolences at www.ahlbergufuneralchapel.com.
Published in The Daily Camera on Dec. 3, 2019