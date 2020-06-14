William (Bill) G. Hutson III, beloved husband and father, survived by his wife, Ingrid, and daughter, Teresa, passed away in the early hours of June 8, 2020, at home, after a 2 1/2 year brave battle with cancer. He was born January 4, 1946 in Boulder, Colorado, and lived in Boulder most of his life. He retired from the City of Boulder after 32 years of service. He will be missed by many people who knew him. As per Bill's request, there will be no service.

