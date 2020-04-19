Home

William Kent Wagner, age 71, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 in the caring and loving surroundings at Sunrise Senior Living in Broomfield, Colorado. He was born on September 22, 1949 in Longmont, Colorado to William "Bill" Duane Wagner of Longmont, Colorado and Charlotte Hamaker Wagner of Santa Maria, California as the younger of two children. During his formative years, he lived in Longmont and Jamestown, Colorado as well as Delaware and California. He graduated from high school in Watsonville, California. Kent began his collegiate years at Cabrillo Community College in Aptos, California before transferring to the University of California-Berkeley where he earned his Bachelor of Arts in English Literature. Kent returned to Colorado to pursue his Master's Degree in creative writing at the University of Colorado Boulder. After completing his degree, he began his university professional career as an expository writing instructor and later as a beloved mentor for aspiring post-baccalaureate scholars in the McNair program. The program directors' spouse dubbed Kent as "Father McNair" and the scholars appreciated him as a talented writer and editor. His interest, compassion, friendly and guiding way assured the students that they were cared about. Kent is survived by his loving, caring, devoted sister, Laurie Wagner, and many highly dedicated former students, colleagues, and friends.
Published in The Daily Camera on Apr. 19, 2020
