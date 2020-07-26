William Renfer

Or Copy this URL to Share

William D. Renfer, 96, of Lafayette, Tuesday, March 24, 2020. He is survived by his son William Dean (Mary Jane) Renfer Jr., and daughter Nancy Jean (Bill) Balson, 4 Grandchildren, and 3 great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held, Sun., Aug. 2, 2020, 2:00 P.M., Westview Memorial Church, 6710 Arapahoe Rd, Boulder, with interment, Mon.,Aug., 3rd, 2:00 P.M, Pike's Peak National Cemetery, 10545 Drennan Rd, Colorado Springs. Military Honors provided by The United States Army. For online messages to the family visit www.murphyfuneraldirectors.com.

