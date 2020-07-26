1/1
William Renfer
William D. Renfer, 96, of Lafayette, Tuesday, March 24, 2020. He is survived by his son William Dean (Mary Jane) Renfer Jr., and daughter Nancy Jean (Bill) Balson, 4 Grandchildren, and 3 great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held, Sun., Aug. 2, 2020, 2:00 P.M., Westview Memorial Church, 6710 Arapahoe Rd, Boulder, with interment, Mon.,Aug., 3rd, 2:00 P.M, Pike's Peak National Cemetery, 10545 Drennan Rd, Colorado Springs. Military Honors provided by The United States Army. For online messages to the family visit www.murphyfuneraldirectors.com.

Published in The Daily Camera on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
2
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Westview Memorial Church
AUG
3
Interment
02:00 PM
Pike's Peak National Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
M.P. Murphy & Associates Funeral Directors
7464 Arapahoe Rd Ste A-3
Boulder, CO 80303-1500
(303) 530-4111
