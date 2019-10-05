|
|
William was born in Hastings, Nebraska to Carl Eloff Fulton and Shirley Dunn Fulton. Bill's father served in the Marines, enlisting in 1942. Bill as a young child lived with his family in various postings, moving to Yokosuka, Japan when Bill was in first and second grades. The family returned stateside to San Francisco for three years. Bill finished elementary school in Quantico and Camp LeJeune, N.C. When his father got orders to report to Okinawa, Bill and his sister moved with their mother to Hastings, NE where he finished 9th grade. He completed high school in Twenty-nine Palms, CA. Bill attended Monterey Peninsula Junior College and after graduation worked at various jobs in Monterey, finally enrolling in Career Academy of Broadcasting in San Francisco. He married his first wife, Sue, and in 1971 welcomed their daughter, Madra Hope Fulton into the world. Their marriage ended in divorce. Throughout the 70's and 80's Bill worked first as a volunteer and then as a counselor with a number of drug rehabilitation programs in Monterey and Salinas. In 1988 Bill married his second wife, Sally. After living a year in Monterey, they moved to Flagstaff, Arizona where Bill completed a degree in sociology. They moved again to Austin, TX for seven years. When they moved to Longmont, CO in 2003, Bill was finally able to put down roots. He and Sally have lived in Longmont for the past sixteen years where they made lasting friendships while in the Longmont Newcomers Club. Bill enjoyed his neighborhood 'Beer Boys' and the peace of retirement as well as travel. Bill is survived by his wife of 31 years, Sally Booth Fulton, and his daughter, Madra Hope Fulton of Pacifica, CA.
Published in The Daily Camera on Oct. 5, 2019