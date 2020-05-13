William Francis Schoeberlein died at age 87 on April 25, 2020 of natural causes at his home in Louisville, Colorado. Bill was known for his love of outdoor adventures, travel and family, and his amiability and generosity. He was a distinguished Denver-based attorney practicing labor and employment law for more than 50 years. Born on November 23, 1932 to George Adam and Clara (Benarwic) Schoeberlein, Bill was raised in Rochester, NY. He earned a BA and a law degree from Harvard, graduating cum laude from both. Bill moved to Denver in 1958 to begin his law career. One of the first attorneys in Colorado predominantly practicing labor and employment law, he represented public and private sector employers throughout the western U.S. Deeply committed to pro-bono legal practice, Bill was proud to work on a team of attorneys representing Hispanic ranchers in southern Colorado successfully fighting to restore their right to use the Sangre de Cristo Land Grant in Lobato vs. Taylor (1981-2018). He received the 2004 Trial Lawyer of the Year Award for his work on this case. An avid outdoorsman, rafter and world traveler, Bill became a member of the Colorado Mountain Club in 1959. He climbed all the 14,000-foot peaks in Colorado, as well as Mt. Kenya and Mt. Kilimanjaro in Kenya and Tanzania. Bill was a leader in efforts to preserve open space in Jefferson County, and -- among many other volunteer activities -- he served as President of the Colorado Mountain Club Foundation and Chairman of the Rocky Mountain Chapter of the Explorer's Club. Bill was married to Elizabeth (Coleman) Schoeberlein 1953-1967, with whom he had three children, Elizabeth Dirth, Joseph and John. He was married to Janet (Southworth) Schoeberlein 1968-2008, with whom he had one child, Lara Beaulieu. Bill was preceded in death by his parents, brother James, and grandson George Dirth. He is survived by his four children and their partners (Brian Bevirt, Judy Margolis, Jeanne Féaux de la Croix and Lenny Beaulieu) and six grandchildren -- Elizabeth Dirth and Raphael, Mirelle, Mahru, Kanat and Sitora Schoeberlein. He is also survived by his partner Roz Squires, brother Raymond Schoeberlein (Nancy), sister Carolyn Rittenhouse and three nieces and three nephews. A memorial will be planned in the coming months. Donations may be made in his memory to Colorado Mountain Club or Colorado Public Radio.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store