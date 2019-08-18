|
|
William G. (Bill) Scott, of Arvada, Colorado passed away quietly on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at the age of 86 in the comfort of his own home with his loving wife of over 50 years at his side. Bill is survived by his wife Joyce, son Mark Scott (Pam Scott), granddaughters Kate Aschwege (Grant Aschwege), Margaret Peine, great grandson Grayson William Aschwege, sister Sara Scott (Jack Scott) and preceded in death by his daughter Kimberly Peine and sister Sandra Reynolds. As a professional engineer in Colorado, Bill was actively involved for many years in the expansion of Colorado's growing ski industry and later become a principal and owner of one of the most respected engineering firms in Boulder Colorado. Bill was a loving husband, supportive father, and the best grandfather ever. He will be missed by all but not forgotten. A graveside service in memory of Bill will be held on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at 9:30 a.m., at The Arvada Cemetery, 5581 Independence St, Arvada, Colorado.
Published in The Daily Camera on Aug. 18, 2019