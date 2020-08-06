Willma Jean Evans was born January 11, 1931 in Kansas City, Kansas to William Evans and Marie (Walden) Evans. She was the third of four daughters and was preceded in death by Gwen, Shirley and Barbara. Willma attended Kansas City schools, graduating from Rosedale High School in 1949. After graduation Willma worked for a year and a half at Kansas City schools. In June 1951 she relocated to Fresno, California. In Fresno she worked at The Aetna insurance company and then at Fresno State College Association and Foundation. At Fresno State she met James "Jim" Hahn. They were married in 1955. Jim joined the US Army in 1955 and Willma joined him in Indianapolis, Indiana in 1956. From there the army took them to Chicago (where son Bob was born) and then to Fort Richardson, in the territory of Alaska (where daughter Barbara was born). The year after Barbara was born Alaska voted to become the 49th State. While in Alaska Willma worked for a CPA firm. Upon returning to "the lower 48" Jim went to work for IBM in San Jose, California and Willma became a stay at home mom. Throughout her children's school years, Willma enjoyed sewing, being a Cub Scout den mother, and put her culinary talents to use providing baked goods for school activities. IBM then took the family to Dayton, New Jersey, Sherman, Texas (where son James Jr. was born), Greencastle, Indiana and finally to Boulder, Colorado where they settled down in 1970. In the 1980s Jim took a temporary assignment in El Paso, Texas for 2 1/2 years. In Boulder, Willma worked a couple of busy seasons at Leanin' Tree Card Company and she volunteered with the Sugarloaf Fire Department Auxiliary. In her later years, Willma enjoyed watching her Colorado Rockies. After Jim retired in 1987, Willma and Jim enjoyed traveling and visited all 50 states, Canada, Mexico, Central and South America, as well as numerous countries in Europe. Willma is survived by her husband Jim, her 3 children - Bob (Paula), Barbara, and James; 2 grandchildren - David (Aubree), Rachel (Otniel); and 4 great grandchildren. A private gravesite service for family will be held. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Sugarloaf Fire Protection District, 1360 Sugarloaf Road, Boulder, CO 80302. http://www.slfpd.org. Or Dignity Hospice, 400 East 84th Ave. W-202, Thornton, CO, 80229. http://dignityco.com

