Win Nolin, aged 89, a man with a heart of gold and always time for a joke, passed away on June 16, 2020, after a stroke on June 4th. He left a hole as big as his heart in all our lives and will be sorely missed. Win was born in Alabama on a farm on January 17, 1931 to Dennis and Lura Nolin. He was a Staff Sergeant in the Air Force and worked in electronic communications. After meeting Jeanne Lohndorf, Win moved to Boulder in 1978 where they married and lived and served their community. He was the president of NARFE for many years, was involved with the Encore Club, and took an active role in Boulder Senior Services. He also worked at Hauser Labs, taught electronics at Boulder Valley Vo-tech and ran a travel business, setting up trips for others. Win loved traveling the world with Jeanne and would often include Jeanne's parents. He enjoyed tinkering in his shop, gardening, and attending jazz concerts with Jeanne. He also enjoyed his grandchildren, people in general, a strong cup of coffee and a good joke. In recent years Win was a loving caregiver for Jeanne - the love of his life. He was an amazing role model for his family on how to be a kind, gentle and loving person. He is survived by his wife, Jeanne, and his sons Gary (Crystal) Nolin of Boulder and Mitch Nolin; his stepsons Greg (Rosemary) Lohndorf of Louisville; Glenn (Jennifer) Lohndorf of Boulder; four grandchildren; and one great-grand daughter. He is also survived by his siblings Dewayne (Anne) Nolin, Jan (Roberto) Valdesuso and Sylvia (Jerome) Upton, and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his siblings Zin Nolin, A.N. Nolin, Jewel Wright and Clara Bell Gorum. Donations in his memory may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
at act.alz.org. where there is a tribute page. A service with family and friends was held on June 28th.