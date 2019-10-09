|
|
Wynona L. "Winnie" Robinson of Longmont, formerly of Boulder, died Sat., Oct. 5, 2019. She was 85. Rosary 10:00 A.M., followed by A Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 A.M. A reception will follow the services. Sat., Oct. 12th Sacred Heart of Mary Catholic Church, 6739 S. Boulder Rd., Boulder 80303. Contributions: Shriners Hospital, 2900 Rocky Point Dr., Tampa, Fl. 33607, www.donate.lovetotherescue.org. For a full obituary or send the family an online message visit www.murphyfuneraldirectors.com.
Published in The Daily Camera on Oct. 9, 2019