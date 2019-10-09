Home

POWERED BY

Services
M.P. Murphy & Associates Funeral Directors
7464 Arapahoe Rd Ste A-3
Boulder, CO 80303-1500
(303) 530-4111
Rosary
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart of Mary Catholic Church
6739 S. Boulder Rd.
Boulder, CO
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
10:30 AM
Sacred Heart of Mary Catholic Church
6739 S. Boulder Rd.
Boulder, CO
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for x. Robinson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

x. Robinson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
x. Robinson Obituary
Wynona L. "Winnie" Robinson of Longmont, formerly of Boulder, died Sat., Oct. 5, 2019. She was 85. Rosary 10:00 A.M., followed by A Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 A.M. A reception will follow the services. Sat., Oct. 12th Sacred Heart of Mary Catholic Church, 6739 S. Boulder Rd., Boulder 80303. Contributions: Shriners Hospital, 2900 Rocky Point Dr., Tampa, Fl. 33607, www.donate.lovetotherescue.org. For a full obituary or send the family an online message visit www.murphyfuneraldirectors.com.
Published in The Daily Camera on Oct. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of x.'s passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now