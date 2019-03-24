|
|
James (Jake) Parella passed away due to health issues on December 16, 2018. He was born in Boulder, Colorado on March 2, 1975. He graduated from Boulder High School in 1993, and attended CSU in Fort Collins for several semesters. His more recent endeavor included part ownership of the family business, Center Copy Printing. Jake loved sports. He played basketball at Boulder High and was a member of the Boulder High basketball team that finished as a State semifinalist in 1992. Jake married in 2003 and has one daughter, Kaylee Amanda, who was born on April 15, 2004. Jake brought something special into this world. He had a way to connect with everyone he knew. His upbeat, entertaining, enthusiastic personality was always on display. He got "fired up" about sports and politics, and he loved to argue about everything. But his generous heart, eagerness to help, and extreme loyalty drew in a devoted circle of friends. Jake will be greatly missed. Jake was a sincere, true friend, intensely loyal brother, caring son, and, above all else, he was a dedicated, loving father. He thought his daughter Kaylee hung the moon. Life will be very quiet without Jake, and we much preferred the "joyful noise." Jake's spirit will be carried on by those who have survived him, including his daughter Kaylee, his brothers Matt (Hop) and Randy, and his parents Bob and Suzy Parella. A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Saturday, March 30th, at 1:00, at Sacred Heart of Mary Catholic Church, located at 6739 South Boulder Road in Boulder. Contributions: Kaylee Parella Education Fund, PO Box 21450, Boulder, CO 80308.
Published in The Daily Camera on Mar. 24, 2019