Wilma Hammit, 92 of Boulder, died peacefully of natural causes at her home on Friday, March 8, 2019 with her loving family by her side. Wilma was born to Carl and Eva Parrish on November 14, 1926 in Carey, Texas. She was the third of five children. She graduated from Carey High school and attended one year at Texas Tech University in Lubbock, Texas. She received a teaching certificate and taught 4th grade in Claude, Texas for one year. In March of 1946, Wilma met O.C. at a basketball game in Claude. Six weeks later on April 19, 1946, they were married in Carey. They had been married for 68 years when O.C. passed away in 2014. The Hammits relocated to Boulder from Childress, TX in January of 1957 following Wilma's Uncle, Leo Parrish and her brother, R.C. Wilma was a homemaker, seamstress and gardener. She was also a charter member of East Boulder Baptist church. Survivors include daughters, Sharon Miles of Broomfield and Carla Hammit of Commerce City; granddaughters, Kristin Dutcher of Broomfield and Korri Loomans (Phil) of Leadville; great-grandsons, Skyler Hammit Dutcher and Hayden Richard Loomans; brother, Hershel Parrish of Hendersonville, NC; sister, Fern Hill of Boulder, and many cherished nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, O.C., and brothers, W.D. Parrish and R.C. Parrish. A memorial service will be held Wednesday, April 3rd, at 1:30 P.M. at East Boulder Baptist Church, 7690 E. Baseline Rd. in Boulder. A private family burial was held March 27th at Fort Logan National Cemetery. Contributions may be made to , P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38148 or at www.StJude.org.
Published in The Daily Camera on Mar. 31, 2019