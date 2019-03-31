|
Brian Joseph Davidson, 66 of Boulder, died February 26, 2019. He was born to Thomas and Dixie Davidson, May 13, 1952 in Iowa City, Iowa. Brian held a Ph.D. in Psychology. He worked for several companies, including AT&T Bell Labs, Lucent Technologies, and Avaya Technologies, where he developed software for voice-to-text and text-to-speech capabilities among other human-computer interfaces. He also worked for a brief period with Ball Aerospace, creating software to allow more effective communication between instruments. Brian married Suzanne de Lemos June 14, 1981. He shared in a lifetime of travel with his wife. Starting with their honeymoon in France, the two travelled the world - throughout the United Kingdom, across Europe, and to Japan. Both Brian and Suzanne encouraged exploration and adventure in their children and friends. Brian had great respect and appreciation for the outdoors; he could often be found running on the trials in and around Boulder. He promoted this in his children too, leading them on camping trips and hikes all throughout Colorado. Later in life he volunteered as a guided hike guide to introduce others to the trails that he loved. He was preceded in death by his parents, Dixie and Thomas Davidson, and wife, Suzanne de Lemos. He is survived by his sons, Benjamin Davidson (Kathleen) and Stephen Davidson (Monica); his grandson, Edison Boatwright Davidson; his brothers, Paul Davidson (Dynell), Thomas Davidson (Joanne), Daniel Davidson (Joyce), and Jack Davidson (Grace); and his sister, Julie Davidson (Charles). A celebration of his life for close friends and family will be held in the Dove House at the Lionsgate Event Center on April 6, at 10:00AM. To send an online condolence to the family, visit www.murphyfuneraldirectors.com.
Published in The Daily Camera on Mar. 31, 2019