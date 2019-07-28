|
Agnes Mary (née Murphy) Stupp died of natural causes at Manor Care in Boulder, CO on July 17th, 2019. She was 91. Born December 10th, 1927 to parents Agnes O'Malley Murphy and Clifford Murphy, Agnes grew up on Sedalia Avenue in the city of her birth, Cleveland, OH. She graduated from West Tech High School and studied at Fenn College,before marrying Robert John Stupp on September 25th, 1948 in Cleveland. After more than three decades and six children, they decided to settle in beautiful Boulder in 1981. Agnes volunteered at the Boulder Shelter in its early years. She began working for St. Thomas Aquinas Food Bank, where she served for thirty years, eventually becoming director. In 2015, she was awarded KUSA's 9 Who Care Award in recognition of her years of serving the community. In addition to her service, Agnes lived a full life: an avid runner who won a 4th place medal in the Bolder Boulder 10K race; a committed member of her church community; a long-time resident of Presbyterian Manor; an active participant in local politics. Agnes most enjoyed spending time with her family and cherished her relationships with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was the center around which her loving, cacophonous, passionate family orbited - a family grateful to have loved her and been loved by her. Agnes was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Robert, who passed away September 21st, 2003, her sister, Patricia Stupp, and her brother, Clifford Murphy. She is survived by her sister, Mary Ellen Cassese (husband Andrew, deceased) of Willoughby, OH; her children, John Stupp (Bette Stupp) of Sewickley, PA, Mariellen Stupp (Mike Michelson) of Ozone, AR, Margaret Curran (Robert Curran) of Cottonwood, AZ, Maureen Mann (Thomas Mann) of Boulder, CO, Marianne Martin (Jeremy Martin) of Astoria, OR, and Joseph Stupp of Denver, CO; her grandchildren, Robert Stupp, Kathleen Stupp, Amber Manning, Lindsey Mann and Mariellen Mann and her great-grandchildren, Jack and Leonard Manning. A Mass of Christian Burial will occur Wednesday August 7th, 2019 at 10:00 AM at St. Thomas Aquinas University Parish, 904 14th Street, Boulder, CO 80302, officiated by Father Terry Ryan. Contributions: Community Food Share, 650 S. Taylor Avenue, Louisville, CO. 80027, or www.communityfoodshare.org. The Stupp family thanks you for all your kind thoughts and heartfelt prayers. Agnes will truly be missed by the community she so lovingly helped. To send an online message to the family visit www.murphyfuneraldirectors.com.
Published in The Daily Camera on July 28, 2019