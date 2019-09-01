|
|
On Friday, August 23rd, Herm passed away due to complications related to Parkinson's disease. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends. Herm was born on April 5, 1935, to Max Herman Schempp and Maria Magdalina Auerbach Schempp in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, the first of four children. His parents immigrated from Germany and he was extremely proud of his heritage. He attended schools in Philadelphia until he enlisted in the army in 1955. His tour of duty with the army was spent in Chinon, France as an engineer 3rd class. He was honorably discharged in 1957. He graduated from Temple University in 1963 with a degree in physical education. His first teaching assignment was at Ellsworth Air Force base in Rapid City, South Dakota. While there he worked in the Black Hills during the summer and taught skiing at Terry Peak in the winter. While working on his master's degree at CU-Boulder, he was hired to teach in the Boulder Valley School District. He taught physical education at Columbine, Heatherwood, and Louisville elementary schools. One of his more memorable experiences over the course of his 30-year teaching career was calling for a square dance club he created at Louisville Elementary. On August 8th, 1969, he married Joan Oviatt and they recently celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary. Their first child, Cammy Jean was born in 1974 followed by their son, Eric Parke in 1976. He enjoyed business endeavors, successfully dealt in real estate and co-owned Boulder Sausage. He was a ski instructor and ski patrolman at Eldora Mountain Resort. He was an avid hunter and fisherman, competed in handball, flew his own plane, became a wonderful gardener, enjoyed beekeeping, and was an accomplished woodworker. He played golf, coached youth sports, was a pool shark and poker player. He enjoyed researching his family genealogy and discovering and connecting with relatives in Germany. He was also a man of faith, an active member of Atonement Lutheran Church, and participated in bible studies. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Erv. He is survived by his wife Joan, son Eric (Katya), daughter Cammy Smith (Jeff) and granddaughters Nikki & Lexi Smith. He is also survived by his brother Gary, Cape May NJ and sister Anita, Marlton NJ. There will be a memorial service held at Atonement Lutheran Church, Wed., 10:00 A.M on September 4th. The church address is 685 Inca Pkwy, Boulder, CO. The interment will be in the Atonement Columbarium. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Atonement Lutheran Church or Michael J. Fox, Foundation for Parkinson's Research, https://www.michaeljfox.org. Herm gave a gift of life through tissue donation. To send an online message to the family visit www.murphyfuneraldirectors.com.
Published in The Daily Camera on Sept. 1, 2019