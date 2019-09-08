Home

POWERED BY

Services
M.P. Murphy & Associates Funeral Directors
7464 Arapahoe Rd Ste A-3
Boulder, CO 80303-1500
(303) 530-4111
Resources
More Obituaries for x. x
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

x. x

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
x. x Obituary
Gordon E. Sweeney, a long-time resident of Boulder, died, Wednesday, August 28, 2019. He was 77. Gordon was born in Long Beach Ca. to Earl and Matilda "Tillie" (Borick) Sweeney. Gordon graduated from Boulder High School in 1961. Where he then joined The United States Army, where he visited Northern Europe. Gordon then moved on to be an Electrical Journeyman and member of IBEW Local 68. Then took over the family business, Sweeney Mining and Milling Corp. in 1977. He enjoyed fishing, backpacking, and photography. He will be missed. To send the family an online message visit www.murphyfuneraldirectors.com.
Published in The Daily Camera on Sept. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of x.'s passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now