Gordon E. Sweeney, a long-time resident of Boulder, died, Wednesday, August 28, 2019. He was 77. Gordon was born in Long Beach Ca. to Earl and Matilda "Tillie" (Borick) Sweeney. Gordon graduated from Boulder High School in 1961. Where he then joined The United States Army, where he visited Northern Europe. Gordon then moved on to be an Electrical Journeyman and member of IBEW Local 68. Then took over the family business, Sweeney Mining and Milling Corp. in 1977. He enjoyed fishing, backpacking, and photography. He will be missed. To send the family an online message visit www.murphyfuneraldirectors.com.
Published in The Daily Camera on Sept. 8, 2019