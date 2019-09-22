|
|
John Raymond Gonacha, formerly of Boulder, died peacefully in Denver on Thursday, July 25, 2019, at the age of 97. John was predeceased by his loving wife of 55 years, Nancy, his son Richard, and his brother Frank. He is survived by his daughters Cynthia, Susan and Laurie; six grandchildren (Jessica, Gillian, Marc, Brittani, Elizabeth, and Emmalee): seven great-grandchildren; and his brother Carl and sister June. Memorial Service, Valmont Community Presbyterian Church, 3262 61st Street, Boulder, CO, Tue., Oct.1st., 1:00 P.M. Military Honors; The United States Army. To send an online message to the family visit www.murphyfuneraldirectors.com.
Published in The Daily Camera on Sept. 22, 2019