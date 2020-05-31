x. x
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share x.'s life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gerald B. "Jerry" Feldhaus, 80, of Broomfield, formerly of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, died at Juniper Village in Louisville, Wed., May 27, 2020. Private Mass of Christian Burial, 11:00 A.M., Sat., June 6, 2020, Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Lafayette, CO. Private family burial, Sacred Heart of Mary Catholic Church Cemetery Boulder. Contributions: Alzheimer's Association, 8180 Greensboro Dr. Ste 400, McLean, Va. 22102 or Catholic Diocese of Sioux Falls, 523 N. Duluth Ave., Sioux Falls, SD., 57104. For live streaming details and condolences to the family visit www.murphyfuneraldirectors.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Camera on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
6
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
M.P. Murphy & Associates Funeral Directors
7464 Arapahoe Rd Ste A-3
Boulder, CO 80303-1500
(303) 530-4111
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved