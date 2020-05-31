Gerald B. "Jerry" Feldhaus, 80, of Broomfield, formerly of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, died at Juniper Village in Louisville, Wed., May 27, 2020. Private Mass of Christian Burial, 11:00 A.M., Sat., June 6, 2020, Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Lafayette, CO. Private family burial, Sacred Heart of Mary Catholic Church Cemetery Boulder. Contributions: Alzheimer's Association, 8180 Greensboro Dr. Ste 400, McLean, Va. 22102 or Catholic Diocese of Sioux Falls, 523 N. Duluth Ave., Sioux Falls, SD., 57104. For live streaming details and condolences to the family visit www.murphyfuneraldirectors.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Camera on May 31, 2020.