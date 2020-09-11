Yoneko Mizushima, a resident of Boulder, Colorado for more than six decades, passed away peacefully at home on August 25, 2020. She was 88 years old. She was born in Kobe, Japan in February 1932, eldest daughter of the late Toshiji and Setsuko Tsuboi. She is survived by her daughters Nanako Mizushima, Naomi Mizushima (Shigenori), Nori Mizushima, Nobuko Mizushima Ito (Stan), and Nieret Mizushima (Steve). She is also survived by her siblings Hisashi and Fusako, and various beloved grandchildren, cousins, nieces, nephews, and in-laws in both Japan and the U.S. Yoneko graduated in 1944 from Ito Japanese Calligraphy School in Tokyo, Japan. She worked at the Kogyo Bank of Japan for six years, where she made many friends and enjoyed the tennis club. 1955 proved to be an eventful year for her, when she married Masataka Mizushima and joined him in Boulder, Colorado where he worked at the University of Colorado teaching Physics. She left post-war life in Japan behind her, boarded her first plane, and bravely set off for the unknown horizon alone to join her new husband, without family, friends, or any experience to guide her. Yoneko quickly adapted to her new life, learning a new culture, new language, and a new role as a housewife. Soon, she was also to take on the role of a mother to five daughters. The first four daughters were born in yearly succession, with the fifth born four years later. Yoneko and her family moved to a bigger house in Boulder in 1959, where they stayed for the next 61 years. While Yoneko had the large responsibility of watching over five children ranging in age from five years to 12 years old, her husband took sabbaticals and the entire family moved to live temporarily in Romania for nine months, the Netherlands, and Japan for several months each, where the children attended local schools. Wherever they walked, Yoneko and her husband had young children hanging on to their hands, two fingers each. Needless to say, the family was the center of attraction for locals during their travels to many countries. Yoneko always managed to look elegant and beautiful in her slim dresses and perfectly styled hair. The parents' habit of counting heads and keeping the kids in home-made identical dresses proved to be useful if one was briefly missing. Yoneko made many friends in Boulder, where she enjoyed playing the viola and participated in local orchestras and small music ensembles. She also joined in a wide variety of cultural activities in Boulder, including briefly teaching Calligraphy and Japanese Language at the University of Colorado Continuing Education Department, sewing, making homemade food for neighbors and friends, gardening, welcoming new Japanese residents to Boulder, taking students to Japan, and constantly using her iPad for classical music, photos, FaceTime, and for emailing friends and family. Yoneko also excelled in local Ping Pong games at the CU recreation center. Legend tells us that nobody could return her mean serve! In addition to her life in Boulder, she enjoyed visiting her friends and family in Japan and traveling to other parts of the world, and always came home with many photos and stories to tell. We wish to extend our appreciation to her close friends, caregivers, and neighbors who treated her as family. In lieu of flowers, please donate in Yoneko's name to her favorite charities listed below: American Red Cross Shriners Hospitals for Children
FaceBook Page If you wish to access the FaceBook page for Yoneko's Celebration of Life, please send an email (see below) so that you can join the private group, post your memories of Yoneko, view photos and videos, and to later see a copy of the memorial. Celebration of Life Webinar Event A webinar of the Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at 6:00 P.M. Pacific Time. If you cannot attend, a recorded copy will be available. Whether you wish to receive a copy of the webinar or you wish to attend the live event, please send an email to: yonekoscelebrationoflife@gmail.com. If you have questions or need help to attend the webinar, call Naomi Mizushima at 323-717-0608. The webinar will be a private view-only-by-invitation event, and your presence at the event will not be displayed to others. In your email, please include the following: Subject: Yoneko's Event Your full Name and relationship to Yoneko Your email address Yes/No if you wish to attend the Live Event.