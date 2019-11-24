|
Mary Pei Yun Chow Tiao of Boulder, died on October 20th, 2019, of natural causes, at TRU Hospice Care Center in Longmont. She was preceded in death by her son, John Lin Tiao, and her childhood sweetheart, lifelong companion, and husband, John Hui-li Tiao. Family and friends will always remember Mary for her sharp mind, elegant sense of style, and ability to light up a room with her warm smile. She was a chef and restauranteur, avid traveler and a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and friend who loved holidays and playing hostess. Mary embraced and converted to Catholicism during her youth in China. Her deep faith, and the support of her parish at Sacred Heart of Mary Church in Boulder, gave her comfort and strength throughout her lifetime. In her final days Mary expressed gratitude for her long, full life, and considered herself blessed by remarkable experiences, and time spent with loved ones and friends. She will be truly missed by all that knew her thoughtfulness and generosity of spirit. Mary's family would like to thank the wonderful staff and residents of Brookdale Meridian, Boulder, where Mary lived since 2016; and the compassionate care team at TRU Hospice Care Center in Longmont, who assisted Mary to find peace without pain in her final days. Mary is survived by her four children and their spouses: Paul and Rose Tiao; Christine and Cary Hsu; Victoria and John Tracy; and Margaret Tiao Antonoff. She is also survived by her five grandchildren, and four great grandchildren. Mary's memorial service will be held at 11:00 am, Saturday, December 14th, 2019 Sacred Heart of Mary Church, 6739 South Boulder Rd. Boulder, CO 80303. A Recitation of the Rosary will be before Mass, starting at 10:30. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made, in memory of Mary Tiao to: TRU Community Care 2594 Trailridge Dr. E., Lafayette, CO 80026 or online at trucare.org
Published in The Daily Camera on Nov. 24, 2019