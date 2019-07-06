|
|
Zach touched many with his warmth and engaging smile, love for the mountains and skiing, amazing musical talent, quick wit, and love of food. His passion for his interests and friendships along with his innate gratitude for every moment were gifts to all who knew him. He graduated from Fairview High School in May of 2018 and was a leader and drumline captain for the Fairview Marching Knights while also playing drums in the Jazz 1 group and the winter percussion line. He was accepted to attend the Berklee School of Music in Boston and was looking forward to moving to Boston to study jazz drumset and sound engineering. His job at Pizzeria Locale in Boulder was a great use of his culinary talents and he had plans to study in Italy as his cooking interests blossomed. Zach is survived by his parents Tom & Kirsten Cohen, his sister Abby, and his beloved labradoodle Roscoe; grandparents Angela McLean and Ron & PJ Slovikoski; uncles Andy, Doug, & Phil Cohen; aunts Beth Cohen, Natalie and Erika Slovikoski. Celebration of Zach's life will be at Sunrise Amphitheatre at the top of Flagstaff Mountain at 10:00AM on Saturday, July 13. Reception to follow at the Cohen residence. Donations in Zach's honor are being accepted by at the website https://www.crowdrise.com/o/en/campaign/tribute-to-zach-cohen.
Published in The Daily Camera on July 6, 2019