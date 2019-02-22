|
Zoe's remarkable life came to an end earlier this month when she succumbed to the combined effects of cancer and a full year of chemotherapy. She was an insightful and compassionate psychotherapist specializing in trauma and relationship issues, first at Aurora Mental Health and for the past twenty-five years in private practice here in Boulder. She is survived by her heartbroken family and by many friends and clients she touched with her intellect, humor and spirit: by her loving and beloved husband Eric Groon, by her daughter Andreya (partner Drew) and granddaughter Jasmin, her son Micah (wife Bryony, and grandson Louis), her son Christian (wife Amanda) and her daughter Fiona (husband Jacob, and grandsons Maceo and Remy), as well as by her loving mother Anna, brother Ralph and sister Nancy. Zoe was born in Bern, Switzerland. Her parents and siblings moved multiple times between various locales in Germany and a number of cities in Canada and the U.S. before finally settling in Phoenix, Arizona. She attended Camelback H.S. and Pomona College, received her B.A. from the University of Wyoming and her M.A. in psychology from CU-Denver before embarking on her career. She would want also to acknowledge several fellow therapists, friends in her Denver Pilates class, her office suite mates, and many clients from all of whom she learned so much. Zoe is mourned by all who knew her. She was the real thing. A memorial is planned in the Spring, details to be announced in April.
Published in The Daily Camera on Feb. 22, 2019