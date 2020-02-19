Home

POWERED BY

Services
Vito C Martucci Funeral Home
123 S 1St St
Connellsville, PA 15425
(724) 628-9033
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Vito C Martucci Funeral Home
123 S 1St St
Connellsville, PA 15425
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Vito C Martucci Funeral Home
123 S 1St St
Connellsville, PA 15425
View Map
Service
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
10:30 AM
Vito C Martucci Funeral Home
123 S 1St St
Connellsville, PA 15425
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Abigail Bokros
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Abigail Bokros


1925 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Abigail Bokros Obituary

Abigail (Stoll) Bokros, 94, of Connellsville, formerly of Somerset, died Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, at Eicher's Family Home, Normalville.

She was born June 16, 1925, in Connellsville, a daughter of the late William and Clementina (Haberer) Stoll.

She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Somerset, and was a loving homemaker.

Abigail is survived by her brother, James Stoll of Connellsville, with whom she resided for the last several years; a nephew, James Kooser; grand-nephews, Todd Soisson Mark Kooser, and Jeff Kooser; and grand-niece, Lisa (Soisson) Hodge.

In addition to her parents, Abigail was predeceased by her husband, James Bokros in 2007; three brothers, Melvin, William, and John Stoll; sisters, LaVerne Chlebowski and Anna Mary Kooser; and a niece, Marie Soisson.

Friends will be received from 5-8 p.m. Thursday and 9:30-10:30 a.m. Friday, the time of service, in the Vito C. Martucci Funeral Home, 123 S. First St., West Side, Connellsville, 724-628-9033, with Pastor Daniel Clark officiating.

Interment will follow in Scottdale Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Abigail's memory may be sent to: St. John Lutheran Church, 114 E. South St., Connellsville, PA 15425.

To sign the online guest registry, visit our website at www.martuccifuneralhome.com.

Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Abigail's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -