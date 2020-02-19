|
Abigail (Stoll) Bokros, 94, of Connellsville, formerly of Somerset, died Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, at Eicher's Family Home, Normalville.
She was born June 16, 1925, in Connellsville, a daughter of the late William and Clementina (Haberer) Stoll.
She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Somerset, and was a loving homemaker.
Abigail is survived by her brother, James Stoll of Connellsville, with whom she resided for the last several years; a nephew, James Kooser; grand-nephews, Todd Soisson Mark Kooser, and Jeff Kooser; and grand-niece, Lisa (Soisson) Hodge.
In addition to her parents, Abigail was predeceased by her husband, James Bokros in 2007; three brothers, Melvin, William, and John Stoll; sisters, LaVerne Chlebowski and Anna Mary Kooser; and a niece, Marie Soisson.
Friends will be received from 5-8 p.m. Thursday and 9:30-10:30 a.m. Friday, the time of service, in the Vito C. Martucci Funeral Home, 123 S. First St., West Side, Connellsville, 724-628-9033, with Pastor Daniel Clark officiating.
Interment will follow in Scottdale Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Abigail's memory may be sent to: St. John Lutheran Church, 114 E. South St., Connellsville, PA 15425.
