Abraham Welty Jr., 47, of Scottdale, died Friday, Aug. 16, 2019.
He was born Dec. 30, 1972, in Mt. Pleasant, a son of the late Abraham D. and Catherine (Stull) Welty Sr.
Abraham is survived by three brothers, Charles Welty and wife Lori of Scottdale, David Welty and wife April of Mt. Pleasant, and Frank Malone and wife Shellie of Connellsville; and three sisters, Mary Miller, Roxanne Hill, and Barbara Shaner.
In addition to his parents, Abraham was predeceased by a brother, Leroy Shaner; and a sister, Becky King.
There will be no public viewing or visitation.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Vito C. Martucci Funeral Home, 123 S. First St., West Side, Connellsville, 724-628-9033.
