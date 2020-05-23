Rev. Adrian W. Harmening, O.S.B., a monk of Mary Mother of the Church Abbey in Richmond, Va., and former principal of Benedictine College Preparatory passed peacefully to God during the morning of May 18, 2020, at the age of 92.Father Adrian was beloved by generations of Benedictine Cadets, for whom he served as mentor and as a role model of the virtuous life offered in service to God and one's fellow man. While his passion was the education and moral development of boys through Catholic education and the Boy Scouts, he also founded and served as first pastor of St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church.Christened William Terrence Harmening, he was born to Fred and Fidelis Harmening, née Donnelly, in Defiance, Ohio, on May 24, 1927, and was raised in Connellsville. He was predeceased by his parents; as well as his sister, Betty; and brothers, Frederick H. and Carl T. Harmening.He had seven nephews and two nieces.He was educated by the Benedictine Sisters of Pittsburgh and influenced by the Benedictine Monks of St. Vincent's Archabbey, Latrobe, who occasionally celebrated Mass at his parish.Following graduation from Pittsburgh's Immaculate Conception School, which he attended for both grammar and high school, he enlisted in the armed services, needing his mother's permission, as he was only 17 years of age. Assigned to the U.S. Navy Armed Guard's Pacific Theatre of Operations, Father Adrian spent part of his World War II days ferreting out Japanese snipers from caves and other hiding places. He steadfastly denied rumors that he was boxing champion of the Pacific Fleet, but his cadets believed it, anyway.He returned home after spending 13 months on Okinawa. Utilizing the GI Bill, he entered St. Vincent College, Latrobe, graduating with a bachelor's degree before completing his seminary studies at Belmont Abbey, Belmont, N.C., from which he received an honorary doctorate in 2001. Father Adrian also earned a master's degree in education from the University of Virginia in 1963.He was received into the novitiate at Belmont Abbey in July 1953 and given the religious name of Adrian. Father Adrian was ordained a priest on June 17, 1955, by Bishop John Joyce Russell of Charleston, later Bishop of Richmond. He returned home to Connellsville, where he celebrated his first solemn Mass on June 26.In July 1955, Father Adrian received a one-year assignment to St. Benedict's Priory and to the faculty of Benedictine High School in Richmond. He never left. Father Adrian embraced the school and its students with great enthusiasm, teaching chemistry, Latin and religion and serving initially as disciplinarian, and then as principal for a total of 25 years.Under Father Adrian's leadership, the school experienced growth in the student body, the introduction of programs in the arts, continued excellence in athletics, and, above all, an emphasis on discipline and the Catholic faith. He had the ability, up until his last day, to recall the names and class years of every student who attended Benedictine. Most importantly, he served as the model of a holy priest, humble monk and virtuous man.In addition to his service at Benedictine, Father Adrian served for 20 years as pastor of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Richmond, for 28 years as Catholic Chaplain for the Boy Scouts in Virginia, and as Chaplain for Knights of Columbus Councils 12525 and 395, and the Navy League Richmond Council.Father Adrian desired, above all, to serve God. He was a kind man who dedicated his life to service. He will be greatly missed by his confreres, family, friends and former students.The funeral and burial of Father Adrian's remains will be private, and restricted to his fellow monks and blood relatives. A public memorial service for him will be announced at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store