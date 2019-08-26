|
Agnes Fay Reagan, 83, of Connellsville (Everson Valley), passed away Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Harmon House Care Center, Mt. Pleasant.
She was born April 23, 1936 in LaBelle, a daughter of the late Francis and Rose (Barnett) Reagan.
Fay retired in 1991 from Robertshaw Controls with 35 years of service. She was a 1935 graduate of Scottdale High School.
Fay was a member of the Partner Parish of St. John the Baptist R.C. Church, Scottdale, the American Legion Post 240 Ladies Auxiliary, Robertshaw Retirees and a member of the former Fraternal Order of Eagles Auxiliary Aerie 1007.
She is survived by a brother Donald Reagan and wife Anne of Parma, Ohio; nephews
Ronald L. Reagan and wife Aimee, Matthew Reagan and wife Janet, Steve Reagan and wife Peggy, and Jeff Reagan; a niece Michelle Reagan; great-nieces Alexa Bellus (Jim) and their children Jimmy and Anna; Abbey Regan; Emily, Leanne and Haley Reagan; and a great-nephew Alex Reagan, as well as several cousins.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers James, Francis Paul and Vincent Reagan; and two sisters Joann Ostrowski and Janet Urbaniak.
Family and friends are welcome from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at Graft-Jacquillard Funeral & Cremation Services Inc., 303 Pittsburgh St. Scottdale, where a funeral liturgy will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday with Rev. Dennis Bogusz officiating. Interment will follow in St. John the Baptist Cemetery.
