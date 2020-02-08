|
Alan D. Wingrove Jr., 44, of Connellsville (Bullskin Township) passed away Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, at his home.
He was born Sept. 2, 1975, in Mt. Pleasant, a son of Alan D. "Buck" Wingrove of Connellsville and Donna R. Snyder Wingrove of Connellsville.
Alan was a graduate of Connellsville Area High School with the Class of 1995. He worked as a lead man for Hanson Aggregates in Connellsville. Alan was a member of the Fairview Aid Society, the Keisterville Sportsman's Club, and the Connellsville Sportsman's Club. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, riding quads, and spending time with his family.
In addition to his parents, Alan will be sadly missed but fondly remembered by his loving family: his fiancee, Amanda Asbury of Connellsville; his children, Alan D. Wingrove III and Brittany Wingrove, both of Connellsville; his sister, Toni Wingrove of Connellsville; and his nephew, Aedan Hunter Hesse of Connellsville; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Alan was predeceased by his stepfather, Frank Sabula; his stepmother, Marsha Crossland; his maternal grandparents, James and Christine Snyder; and his paternal grandparents, John and June Wingrove.
Family and friends will be received from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, the hour of service, in the Brooks Funeral Home, Inc., 111 E. Green St., Connellsville, 724-628-1430, with the Rev. Joseph Wingrove officiating.
A meal will follow at Pleasant Valley Community Church.
